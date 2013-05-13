Grab your FREE Monday wallpaper by Robyn Mitchell

Happy Monday everyone! We've teamed up with another brilliant designer to kick start your week with another freebie for your iPhone, iPad and desktop.

Robyn Mitchell is a freelance illustrator and graphic designer living and working in the vibrant city of Cape Town. With four years' experience in the industry, she has worked across a wide range of fields, including packaging design, corporate identity and illustration.

In 2009 her BTech Communication Design degree work featured at the Design Indaba Expo, representing the Cape Peninsula University of Technology’s Graphic Design faculty.

Recently she has been busy writing design articles for Creative Bloq and has also been busy creating icons and informational illustrations for the City of Cape Town for their new beach signage system, now present at most Cape Town beaches. You can read her blog here, see works in progress on Dribbble and view her portfolio on Behance.

Mitchell on her illustration: "There are so many amazingly beautiful buildings with so much character and history in my home town Cape Town, South Africa.

Built in 1905, the City Hall is iconic in South African history

"I was especially inspired to create an illustration of our City Hall, with Table Mountain in the distance. Built in 1905, the City Hall is iconic in South African history, as Nelson Mandela, after just being released from prison on 11 February 1990, made his first public speech from the City Hall’s balcony."

