Grab your FREE Monday wallpaper by Stanley Chow

Monday morning blues? Well, how about this free, awesome wallpaper to cheer you up?

Yes, once again we've teamed up with another lovely designer to bring you this awesome weekly freebie. All you have to do is visit us every Monday to help yourself to an exclusive image that will liven up your iPhone, iPad and desktop.

Stanley Chow

Stanley Chow

This week, you can get your hands on this gorgeous wallpaper, courtesy of illustrator and designer Stanley Chow.

His career began as a fashion illustrator for the likes of Just Seventeen, Sugar and More magazines and storyboarding Head & Shoulders adverts.

Since then, Chow has gone on to work with clients including Marie Claire, Elle, GQ, Marks & Spencer, BT, Vodafone, Pfizer, Yahoo, Clarks, BBC and Channel 4. He also received a Grammy nomination for his work with The White Stripes in 2008.

"This is an illustration of Manchester city centre: the city that I was brought up in, the city that I love," Chow explains. "It was intended for my daughters's bedroom when I did it, which is why I illustrated it with simple geometric shapes, like children's building blocks.

This is an illustration of Manchester - the city I love

"If you know the city of Manchester at all, I think it is instantly recognisable," Chow continues. "For instance, there is always a helicopter buzzing over the city and even when it's sunny there's a dark raincloud lurking around the corner. The numbered buses that I've added are probably the most used in the city too."

To download this beautiful wallpaper, simply follow the links below: