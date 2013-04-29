Grab your FREE Monday wallpaper by Tim Easley

It's that time again guys. Yes, it's free wallpaper time - hurrah! We've teamed up with another awesome designer to bring you this week's freebie for your iPhone, iPad and desktop.

Tim Easley

Tim Easley is a self taught designer and illustrator from London, who likes to work with hand-drawn lettering, bright colours and bold lines. He creates work from uniquely imaginative concepts, matching seemingly unrelated subject matters in playful and explorative illustrations.

Having previously lived in Tokyo and Seattle, he is now based back in his home town, where he works in a variety of mediums, predominantly creating art for freelance projects and prints. His illustrations have been featured in a number of publications internationally, as well as being sold and exhibited worldwide.

Most days Tim can be found in his studio with some inappropriately placed pencils, daydreaming and doodling, surrounded by pretty ladies and piles of gold.

Easley on his illustration... "I did this hand lettered piece to remind myself that it’s important to keep doing work, even if you have absolutely nothing to use it for.

"It helps you develop your style, helps you visualise ideas, and may take you to places you didn’t even envisage before starting. Remember kids, practice makes better!"

To download this motivational wallpaper, simply follow the links below: