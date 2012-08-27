Grab your FREE wallpaper by Jon Burgerman

It's Monday again, which only means one thing. Yes, it's time for you to grab yourselves this week's FREE awesome wallpaper.

To cure your post-weekend blues, Creative Bloq has teamed up with some lovely designer folk to bring you this awesome weekly freebie. All you need to do is visit us each Monday to help yourself to an exclusive image to brighten up your iPhone, iPad and desktop.

Jon Burgerman

This week, you can help yourself to the colourful creations of artist Jon Burgerman. Based in New York, Burgerman's distinctive style can be found globally from gallery and bedroom walls to cinema and iPhone screens.

Burgerman has collaborated with Pepsi, CocaCola, Nike, Sony, Sky, Kidrobot, Puma, Nintendo and MTV. His work has received a Cannes Lions Advertising award and two D&AD Silver award nominations.

Burgerman on his creations..."These are all acrylic paintings on watercolour done this year. There are three separate images; for your desktop - 'No-one Knows The Way, iPad - 'Hopscotch' and iPhone - 'The Hustle the Dance'.

To download these awesome images, simply follow the links below: