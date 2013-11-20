Make small spaces big with nifty IKEA website

Did you know that in Britain our homes are on average 15 per cent smaller than in other Western European countries? So making the most out of smaller spaces is something we probably all need a bit of help with.

Along comes IKEA's nifty site from LIDA and yellowBird. The interactive movie guide shows us around a flat, showing how to make the most of a small space, giving tips and product suggestions for site visitors to try out in their own spaces.

Ikea's nifty site helps make the most out of the space in your house

The viewer navigates around six rooms with interactive hotspots highlighting IKEA products. It doesn't feel like an overzealous push on IKEA products, and has some genuinely good tips about making the most out of smaller spaces.

"We had to integrate different levels of viewer engagement," yellowBird's Marc Groothelm explains. "The ability to look around in a 360-degree video, a guide explaining the design features of IKEA's products and the different layers of rich media content provide the viewer with the ability to gain in-depth information about the actual products. The playback experience houses a lot of information which needs to be easily accessible and enjoyable for all to watch."

This article originally appeared in net magazine issue 246.

