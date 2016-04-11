Topics

5 cool new things for web designers this April

Small objects of web design wonder: from a deck of web-themed trump cards to the world's first professional VR camera.

Whether you're in need of a little web design inspiration or simply fancy treating yourself, here's our pick of web design wonder this month.

01. Building a device lab

Building a lab device

Destiny Montague and Lara Hogan explain how making a device lab can give you valuable user experience insights. And it's free!

02. OZO

OZO Camera

Capable of capturing 360-degree videos, the OZO camera is a revolutionary step for VR production, and a snip at 60 grand.

03. Going Responsive

Going Responsive Karen McGrane

Karen McGrane highlights why responsive design makes good business sense and shows you how to implement it from concept to launch

04. CodeCode Ninja

CodeCode Ninja

CodeCode Ninja uses specially designed flash cards to sharpen your development skills

05. Mastering Responsive Web Design

Mastering Responsive Web Design

Ricardo Zea pushes your HTML and CSS skills to the limit with this book for seasoned site designers and devs.

This article originally appeared in net magazine issue 277.

