Adidas campaign voted best website of 2013

Javi Martinez of Bayern Munich was among the brand ambassadors recruited for the campaign

Anyone who thinks Flash is dead needs to pay attention to the Favorite Website Awards (FWA), an industry recognised award program that's been bringing us the best of the web since May 2000. Awards for 'Site of the Day' and 'Site of the Month' regularly go to websites built in Flash, which still widely used to create interactive experiences for big brands. And so it's not such a huge surprise that the People's Choice winner for 2013 was built with a combination of Flash and HTML5.

Selected by an international public vote from 12 Site of the Month Winners, that website is the 'Nitrocharge Your Game' campaign for Adidas.

Created by DDB and Tribal Amsterdam, and produced by Media Monks, the site was designed to promote Adidas' latest football boot. It makes great use of interactive video to create a kinetic atmosphere - with a warning for anyone affected by flashing images - and takes an innovative approach to engaging the smartphone generation.

The award proves that Flash is still alive and, er, kicking

The site centres around an interactive game in which fans use their mobile phone as the controller to reveal all the features of the Nitrocharge boot. To optimise the user experience, two versions of the site have been created: an immersive interactive video-based experience for the combination of desktop and mobile; and a simplified version for mobile and tablet only.

Fan can use their mobiles to interact with the content on desktop

Winning 25 per cent of the public vote, the website has had more than 350,000 visitors since its launch, who spent four minutes on the site on average.

Rob Ford, founder of the FWA, said: "It was an absolute delight to see [...] a project that combined established technology with the very latest technology, to deliver and very progressive and exciting experience across dual screens. It showed how the idea is always the winner, rather than the actual technology itself."

What do you think was the best website of 2013? Share your views in the comments below!