The world's best web designers tell their stories

This beautifully produced book is a minimalist delight

The web design industry is full of extremely clever, inspirational people, and Insites: The Book brings together 20 of the best to discover what makes them tick.

There are 256 pages of in-depth interviews that tell the personal stories behind the extraordinary careers of people like Jeffrey Zeldman, Tim Van Damme, and Jason Santa Maria.

The 256 pages are packed with insights into what makes the best people in the industry tick

This isn't a publication that features code snippets and techie detail. Instead, it delves into the interview subjects' personal journeys, big wins, lessons learned and tales to tell.

The contents page, with illustration by Aaron Robbs

The limited edition volume is beautifully designed and presented in a numbered, foil-blocked presentation box.

Insites: The Book, published by Viewport Industries, is out now priced £23 for paperback and £9 for digital formats.

This showcase was originally published in .net magazine issue 234.

