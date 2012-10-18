Add a cool unfolding effect to sites with PFold

PFold is a "very experimental" jQuery plugin that makes it possible to open elements of a website in a 3D unfolding effect.
The demo shows several levels of unfolding, where each step of opening doubles the element size - as if you were unfolding a piece of paper. (Note this will only work in a modern web browser that supports CSS transforms).
The unfolding direction and the number of folding steps can be customised by the web designer, and for there's a simple fallback for older browsers.
The project, created by freelance web developer and designer Pedro Botelho, has been shared on Github.
Have you had a play with Pfold yet? We'd love to see what you've created it - share the URL in the comments!