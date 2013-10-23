Create responsive sites easily with Statamic

Statamic is a flat-file content management system with a focus on simplifying content creation and publication. It's the brainchild of Jack McDade and Mubashar Iqbal, and it features a fully responsive backend with a frontend to match.

"A main design challenge is readable code documentation on small screens," says McDade. "At some point there's only so much you can do, but being able to scroll blocks horizontally is important. We're still testing, iterating, and improving, but are happy with where things are headed."

The design, with its refined typographic palette and hierarchy, tasteful colours and imagery, scales beautifully. The Retina-friendly graphics are especially enjoyable on small high-density displays, a sector that's come alive since the responsive redesign.

"Page views on mobile are up significantly," McDade continues. "It's easier to read and explore the site, read documentation and so on, so it makes sense that people would be less prone to bounce or switch to desktop. Improved engagement is always a win."

Words: Jordan Moore

Jordan Moore is a writer and maker from Bangor, Northern Ireland. He has a passion for responsive web design and an obsession with content choreography. He works for Eyekiller and writes a blog in his spare time.

This article originally appeared in .net magazine issue 245.

What's your favourite CMS? Tell us in the comments!