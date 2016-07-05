Create a unified, consistent user experience

If user experience is your business then you should put the nearest Generate conference in your diary. An essential event for anyone in web design or frontend development, it's also a great way to get up to date on the latest UX thinking from some of the biggest names in the industry.

In this session from April's Generate New York, Cameron Moll discusses the importance of a unified UX. He notes that with the increasing ubiquity of screens and devices, cohesiveness is imperative to creating a successful user experience.

In short, your site or app has to feel familiar across all platforms, and this presentation examines what’s required to deliver a unified, consistent user experience, regardless of where the digital experience begins, continues and ends.

Build up your UX skills

Cohesiveness across devices is vital for a successful user experience, says Cameron Moll

There's plenty more UX wisdom coming up at Generate. In San Francisco on 15 July, Peter Smart will be exploring the future of the web, from invisible interfaces to touchable experiences and adaptive ecosystems, and Wes Bos will be presenting a session on modern workflow and tooling for frontend developers, which should leave you with a newfound sense of comfort in our current development landscape.

At Generate Sydney on 5 September, SpeedCurve's Mark Zeman looks at crafting a UX that's fast and rich, with three case studies that push the boundary of what’s possible when delivering the richest web user experience possible in a way that is still highly performant. And Nick Finck from Facebook will be looking at the bigger picture with UX for change: an exploration of the possibilities of changing the world as we know it through UX design.

And at Generate London on 21-23 September, Ida Aalen will explain why you should never show a design you haven't tested, Anna Dahlström will talk about building device-agnostic UX systems, and Rachel Ilan Simpson will discuss designing for our next billion users, providing context around users in Emerging Markets - why we need to consider these users and what kinds of limitations they face.

That's just a taster of what's coming up at Generate over the next few months; to find out more and book your ticket, head over to the main Generate site.