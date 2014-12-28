8 essential Sass resources to sharpen your skills

There are a wealth of resources available to help you take your Sass skills to the next level. The official Sass website itself, sass-lang.com, is very thorough and has tons of examples.

Beyond that, here are eight top sites and books to explore:

Compass is an open-source CSS authoring framework. Compass-style.org it the best source for Compass documentation and goodies.

Bourbon - made, maintained and funded by thoughtbot - is a simple and lightweight mixin library for Sass.

CodePen is a JavaScript, HTML and CSS code editor that packs an instant preview. It also also works in a browser which means, in an instant, you can test and admire share your creations. CodePen is also a great place to practice your Sass, peruse other coders and share your work!

Despite its name, CSS Tricks - created and maintained by Chris Coyier - is also a great place to learn about Sass. It's also well worth checking out the site's Shop Talk podcast for design and development news.

The Sass Way is a great site. It contains tons of excellent user-submitted articles covering everything you'd ever want to know about or do with Sass. The site uses an open publishing model and relies on contributions from the community.

Sass for Web Designers is a book by Dan Cederholm covering everything from Sass basics to advanced techniques. The paperback book costs $18 (plus shipping), and the ebook costs just $9.

LibSass is a C/C++ port of the Sass engine. It aims to be simple, fast and easy to integrate.

Sasmeister.com is a playground for Sass. It enables you to experiment, play, learn and also see your CSS output.

Words: Jackie Balzer

Jackie Balzer is an expert in Sass, CSS, HTML and JavaScript. This article first appeared in net magazine issue 258.