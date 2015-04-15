Free ebook on designing content for the web

Download your free ebook today

Regardless of how beautiful your design looks, never forget that people visit websites for the content. "Design in the absence of content is not design," as notable designer Jeffrey Zeldman once stated. "It's decoration."

Listed as a top 10 design tool by .net magazine, UXPin has created a free ebook that offers a practical approach to crafting visual design around content.

Web UI Design for the Human Eye: Content & Typography leans more towards real-world application than pure theory, distilling its thoughts into logically organized chapters full of straightforward advice. The book is a thorough, but just the right length so it doesn’t drag on.

The ebook includes:

Chapters covering the efficiency of content-first design, using the F and Z patterns to design for scanability, and fundamentals and best practices for beautiful typography.

Analysis of 27 visual examples from companies like Hulu, Abduzeedo, AirBnB, Dropbox, and TED.

Practical explanations of how to create visual languages through interface design

For a nice companion piece, check out Web UI Design for the Human Eye: Colors, Space, Contrast which explains how to create a strong first impression with users so they don't leave your site.

Download Web UI Design for the Human Eye: Content & Typography