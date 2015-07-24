Free ebook on web style guides

Download this free ebook today!

Style guides can be your best friend for maintaining site-wide consistency. As a quick-reference resource, they save time digging around for answers and spare you the frustration of memorizing everything.

As a company-wide document, they also eliminate repetitive questions and keep everyone on the same page.

The Critical Components of Web UI Style Guides provides a crash course on better design through consistency. This free ebook comes from UXPin, a collaborative wireframing and prototyping app, as part of its free design library.

This practical ebook focuses on what element to include in your style guide, how to include them, and samples showing the style guides of popular companies like Facebook, Starbucks, Adobe, IBM, MailChimp, Skype, Yelp, and Lonely Planet.

In this 49-page guide, you'll get:

Straightforward discussion of the 4 most helpful types of style guides

Detailed look at the most useful sections to include in style guides

Advice on layouts, organization, and whether or not certain sections are right for you

The specific information that you'll want to include in style guides

Screenshot examples from the real style guides of 22 companies

Like this? Read these!