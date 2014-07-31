Flash sale: extra 50% tickets for Generate London released

Early today we released a limited number of Generate London sale tickets starting at a massive 50 per cent off. Well they've sold out, but the good news is, there's one more batch to come, at 2pm UK time.

We've arranged an outstanding bunch of speakers for this event. There are keynotes from Jeremy Keith and Dan Cederholm, as well as an all-star line-up including Jake Archibald, Meagan Fisher, Chris Murphy, Denise Jacobs and Elliot Jay Stocks.

The packed schedule will run over two tracks and culminates with the Standardistas' Open Book Exam, which is a pub quiz with a difference. If you want to take part, go here to sign up your team once you've bought your conference ticket. And if you need to present a business case to your boss, download our handy guide to everything that’s great and essential about Generate.

How to get the discount

To be in with a chance of snapping up one of these special price tickets, you'll need to head over to the Generate London site.

Generate will take place on 26 September 2014 at the Grand Connaught Rooms in London's Covent Garden.