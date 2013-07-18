Haunting website opens the doors to forgotten Japan

A forgotten land comes back to life with this beautifully designed website

Once a coal-mining facility and densely populated, with 13,000 people per sq km, Hashima Island now lies deserted and unsafe to visit, earning it the nickname 'Ghost Island'. On June 27 this year, Google released brand new Street View images of the island - and interactive designer Bryan James took this as an excuse to create a beautiful website showcasing the eerie, crumbling remains of this forgotten world.

The aim of this site is to give you an advanced introduction to the island, which roughly an hour's sail from the port of Nagasaki, adding context and back-story as you explore it via Google's amazing street-view photography.

James has created an inspired digital dip into the secrets and legends hidden amongst Hashima's mysterious, desolate landscape. Beautiful typography choices along with striking photography allows Hashima Island to come back to life once more.

Explore Hashima Island for yourself over on the website.

