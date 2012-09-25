Brilliant HTML5 site promotes Eastpak campaign

Eastpak's When Was The Last Time You Did Something For The First Time? campaign site was built by Belgian advertising agency Satisfaction. The site takes you on an HTML video-based journey of people doing something for the first time, before asking you for stories.

Satisfaction's Loïc Verstaeve says that the agency, "used HTML5's native video feature in order to make the website cross-browser compatible", and to make the experience visible on tablets and phones.

Follow a stranger or be a local hero with this cool campaign site for

The video is added dynamically using JavaScript. Verstaeve explains Satisfaction employed the jPlayer media library "for its extensive platform support; multi codec, cross-browser and cross-platform". He says he feels that in the long term, "HTML is going to be more like a UI technology than a simple way to show content".

This showcase was originally published in .net magazine issue 233.

