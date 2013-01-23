Here's looking at poo: agency dumps on Internet Explorer

The delightful - if misleading - introduction to the San Francisco agency's website

A first glance at San Francisco creative studio I Shot Him's website homepage may lull you into a false sense of security. The beautiful layout, elegant transitions and sophisticated scrolling effects could give you the impression that this is a cultured, intellectual band of fellows, the sort of fine young men you could take home to meet your parents...

Just in case you're eating while you read Creative Bloq, this is the only bit we decided to show

But be warned: if you're faint of heart, or easily offended, don't click on the 'IE mode' button at the bottom of the page. We blush to describe what happens if you do, but basically (using contemporary London rhyming slang): an enormous Häagen-Dazs pokes out at the top of the screen and covers the page with a steaming pile of Brad Pitt.

