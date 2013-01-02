Abuse this agency's intern!

How’s your sense of humour? A little left of centre? Sadistic almost? Intern Abuser might be up your street.
It came about when creative agency Neo-Pangea had an idea for a live event via Facebook, allowing users to mentally and physically abuse their own intern - to help him earn money for his college loans.
If you’ve ever been an intern (or just new in a job) you’ll remember feeling like the lowest of the low, being put upon by even the dregs of the office pecking order, trying to please everyone - and failing. This campaign takes a fun (though slightly twisted) take on intern life, and you can meet intern "Frank Marsters" and watch behind-the-scenes videos of how Intern Abuser was brought to life.
Neo-Pangea brims with creativity and ingenuity - but think twice before applying to be the newbie there.
- Looking for a job or internship? Check out our jobs page!
This showcase was originally published in .net magazine issue 236.
Now read these!
- 40 amazing examples of HTML5
- 30 web design secrets to boost your skills!
- 101 CSS and JavaScript tutorials to power up your skills