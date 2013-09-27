Learn PHP for less: 70% off new ebook

Powering the likes of Facebook, Wikipedia and WordPress, PHP is one of the world's most popular programming languages. Now you can learn it for less with Sitepoint's brand new ebook Jump Start PHP, which is currently on offer at just $19.

Authored by web designer Callum Hopkins, with Jump Start PHP you’ll learn, step-by-step, how to build a complete blog application, understand how PHP works with data, and improve the security of your PHP apps.

During this limited offer period, when you purchase Jump Start PHP ebook, you'll also get best-selling course PHP & MySQL Web Development for Beginners totally free.

Click here for a free sample.

Liked this? Read these!