Architect website lets the images do the talking

LSM is a leading interior architect studio that has designed the interiors of many iconic London offices including K&L Gates at One New Change, 62 Buckingham Gate and the new Gulfstream showroom in Mayfair. But while its work has been winning plaudits, the company felt its branding was letting it down. So it turned to brand agency Six to help create a new brand identity and website.

The two companies spent six months working on the site, and the result is an attractive experience that brings beautiful photography of LSM's work to the fore. The homepage essentially acts as a full-screen carousel, enabling the visitor to scroll through a selection of visually stunning projects, unencumbered by the kind of information overload that's typical of architect websites.

Should the visitor want to find out more, they just need to click on the 'View Case Study' link and drill down to the level of detail they require. It's a simple and elegant solution for a company that has a lot to say, but recognises that visitors want to discover those details at their own pace and not be blasted with information from the get-go.

Six says the brand identity’s visual structure has been influenced by early European modernism, while the typeface is inspired by Berlin subway signage and utilises a monotone colour palette.

