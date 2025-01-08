Microsoft's outrageous Google website imitation branded a 'new low'

Bing's been copying Google's homework.

Microsoft search results page that resembles Google
(Image credit: Microsoft/Future)

They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, which might explain why Dell this week decided to entirely lift Apple's 'Pro' and 'Pro Max' naming conventions for its own laptops this week. And now, here comes Microsoft with an even more flagrant example of what we might generously call 'borrowing'.

The company has been slammed for dressing its Bing search results page web design to resemble that of another somewhat well-known search engine. Search for 'Google' on Bing, and you'd be forgiven for thinking you'd actually left the latter site. Alas, it turns out you're still very much on Bing.

