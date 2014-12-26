Your most annoying smartphone habits exposed

Are you guilty of any of these smartphone bad habits?

You've all done it – taking snaps of your posh meal, watching the latest viral video when you should be talking to your friends or stating your overzealous opinion about the latest iPhone. Are these the most annoying smart phone habits? Well, the folks at Mobiles.co.uk seem to think so.

They've created this rather nice looking site that charts all of their smartphone pet hates from snapping selfies to being an Android warrior. 'Smart Phones Dumb Users' may make you think twice about how you interact with your phone – and how often.

Once you've scrolled through all the bad habits, you'll be able to appreciate the gorgeous illustrations throughout and the really nice use of colour for each section. Whilst most of these smartphone habits will have you nodding (or cringing), the website is a fun experience all round.

Are you guilty of any of these traits? Let us know in the comments box below!