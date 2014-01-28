5 free productivity apps for your iPhone

Always losing those post-it notes? Not sure which client owes you money? Forget a brilliant idea by the time you get back to your desk? Fear not - these free productivity apps will ensure you never miss a thing. Improve your organisation today!

A great app for going through a list of tasks methodically

A free task manager like no other, 30/30 works by getting you to set times for a list of tasks. Start the timer, and when the time is done it moves on to the next task. It’s simple, great-looking, and can be very effective.

Evernote allows you to store your inspiration

Evernote allows you to save your ideas, things you like, things you hear and things you see. You can access your inspiration anywhere as it works with nearly every computer, phone and mobile device out there. And to make things easier, you can search by keyword, tag or even printed and handwritten text inside images.

The makers of EasilyDo reckon you'll never miss anything again if you start using their free app

EasilyDo styles itself as your virtual personal assistant. Which means it proactively reminds you of things like birthdays, organizes contacts, checks traffic, notifies you about bad weather, tracks packages and more. Ideally for the busy, easily distracted designer (know anyone like that?).

A well-rounded productivity app

With SmartTM, you can work on tasks, projects and notes, receiving real-time notifications thanks to the Reminders aspect of the app and you'll be able to work from anywhere. It works with gCal, Apple iCal, Microsoft Exchange Cal, and you can schedule your tasks and

attach any Evernote documents to tasks as reference. It's a pretty well-rounded productivity app!

Does exactly what is says on the wrapper

This productivity app does what it says on the tin. If you're faced with a load of projects and get behind on who owes you what, you can get all your cash in order with this handy spreadsheet. Simple, clear and concise, it's the perfect productivity app.

