New Amnesty International site shines a light on human rights

Code ComputerLove has supported Amnesty International in the redesign of its new global website www.amnesty.org.

The project has been launched to coincide with the release of Amnesty's 2015 annual report on human rights.

Behind the design

The stunning new site is designed to be the public face of the organisation, to clearly communicate Amnesty International's mission to audiences across the world and encourage people to get more involved in its work.

The new design lets Amnesty tell its story across a multitude of different devices.

Matthew Haigh, head of design at Amnesty International, said: "[The] launch is phase one of our journey to use digital more effectively to achieve Amnesty International's goals, with lots more exciting digital functionality to come."

Sally Anderson, account director at Code Computerlove, added: "The new platform has given Amnesty International a consistent and coherent way to present the brand, while the clever content management system makes the breadth and depth of Amnesty's human rights content more accessible, enhanced by a powerful Elastic Search tool. "

Words: Martin Cooper

