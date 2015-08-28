New blogging platform is completely customisable

Setting up a blog can be a daunting experience. Whether you're creating one for the first time, or setting up the latest part of your range, settling on a theme and design is a task in itself.

ContentBear is a beautiful new blogging platform that puts creativity front and centre. With a focus on easy design and cusomisation, beginners and experts can create artful blogs without having to learn comprehensive code.

Different style blocks can be picked easily on ContentBear

Built around a M.E.A.N software stack (that's Mongo, Express, Angular and Node), ContentBear is a lightning fast platform that can be tweaked and played with on both desktop and mobile.

ContentBear comes with a range of web safe fonts

Packed with loads of refreshing features, including a pin-style filter that allows restricted access to a select audience, ContentBear's strapline sums it up perfectly: 'Post Anything, Control Everything.'

Explore everything ContentBear offers and pledge your support by heading over to its Kickstarter page.

