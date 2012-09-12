Topics

Nissan's fun online flipbook

By Web design  

Remember making these at school? The Japanese car manufacturer puts scrolling effects to good use by bringing the old-fashioned flipbook back to life.

Don't worry about the language barrier, just start scrolling

To market its new multi-purpose vehicle, the Nissan Note hatchback, car giant Nissan has created a fun site that you absolutely don't need Japanese language skills to enjoy.

Scroll down the page and a vertical zoetrope effect makes the images animate, enabling you to navigate through the ‘story’ of the new car at your own pace. This recreates a "flip book" effect to showcase a series of scenes involving the Nissan Note.

The scrolling effect enables you to enjoy the animation at your own pace

You can auto-scroll by pressing the numbered buttons on top and even go in ‘reverse’ at the end of the page.

It's a simple but effective little visual trick and a great way of thinking outside the box with your online marketing.

It seems the Japanese are mad for scrolling at the moment - check out this video showcasing a similar effect created for Uniqlo:

