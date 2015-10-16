The Passable Designer is The Onion for creatives

Billing itself as 'Breathtakingly honest coverage of the world's least self-absorbed industry', The Passable Designer contains gems such as 'Local designer weighing up which design tool will be most fascinating for date' and 'Eagle eyed designer plots valiant takedown of colleague's work'.

In our favourite piece so far, 'Incredibly talented designer is turned down for some reason that's not obvious at all', we hear the story of how designer Sarah Moses is turned down by the team at Bandybros, despite possessing industry experience that outweighed that of all four current designers combined.

The group of designers, Josh, Brandon, Dan, and Mike, decided that despite being 'super talented', Sarah wasn't the right fit. 'It's just one of those things, it's not tangible, but you can just feel it,' they explained.

The Passable Designer is the work of the rather talented Zander Brade, who used to be part of 6Wunderkinder and was nominated for a net award last year.

Keep it up, Zander, we can't wait to hear more of your insights.

