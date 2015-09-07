Patty Toland to speak at Generate London

Patty Toland of The Filament Group

You may have thought the lineup for our forthcoming web design event, Generate London, couldn't possibly get any better. But you'd be wrong.

Today we're pleased to announce that Patty Toland, founder of Filament Group in Boston, will be speaking at the two-day event, which takes place on 17-18 September.

Toland joins a stellar speaker lineup, which also includes Eric Meyer, Claudio Guglieri, Rachel Andrew, Sara Soueidan and other well-known names in web design.

In a talk entitled Design Consistency for the Responsive Web, Toland will look at how to create and communicating design systems so we and our client teams all understand and can implement them effectively.

Her talk will take a practical look at tools, techniques and deliverables to help articulate important ideas, and the new mental models that will help teams work effectively together toward robust and effective design solutions.

It's just one more reason to buy your ticket to Generate. And if you still need convincing, here are another 12 reasons you can't miss Generate London 2015.