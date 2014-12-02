Save the date for Generate London 2015

Save the date - net magazine and Creative Bloq would like to invite you to a very special event on 17-18 September 2015, held at the glittering Grand Connaught Rooms (near Covent Garden, London).

Based on community feedback gathered from previous events, we've decided to give Generate London 2015 a make-over. We're transforming the conference from a one day, two-track format to two days, one track. This means you won't miss any speakers!

But, that's not all.

We'll be linking Generate with the net Awards 2015. The Awards will now be taking place straight after the conference. This will give you a unique opportunity to take part two of the hottest events in the web design calendar, all under the same roof.

Two classic events

Generate is the conference for web designers and developers, presented by net magazine and Creative Bloq.

In it's third year, Generate is an established part of the web conference scene, attracting crowds to its shows in London and New York.

The net Awards are a corner stone of the web industry. Each year we call on the web community for vote for the people, firms and technologies whom it thinks have shone the brightest.

The winners are traditionally announced over a lavish dinner and, 2015 promises to be the best event yet.

We will begin the nominations process in early 2015, so keep an eye on thenetawards.com. We'll also be posting news and updates on the net mag Twitter and Facebook feeds.

Two events, lots of ways to save

Tickets for both Generate London 2015 and the net Awards 2015 will go on sale soon. You can choose to attend either event or, if you fancy enjoying both, we'll be offering some special money saving deals.

The amazing two-day event will take place on 17-18 September 2015, at the Grand Connaught Rooms, near London's Covent Garden.

Why attend Generate London 2015?

Enjoy an outstanding line of speakers - Generate prides itself on putting together the best possible speaker line-up. This means you'll see big names on stage, and also speakers who are set to make waves in the industry.

Be part of the net Awards - The net Awards is one of the industry's biggest and most well respected awards events. It will follow on from the Generate conference and you can be there, savouring the experience (we'll be offered some special money saving dual tickets).

Tomorrow's trends today - All our speakers are respected experts in their fields, and they've come with one aim: sharing.

Free workshops - Sponsors and parterns will be giving free, inspirational, and practical workshops throughout the day.

Chat with speakers over a pint - If you'd prefer, you can chat with our speakers over a beer at our exclusive parties.

Get an inspiration boost - We promise you'll leave Generate filled with inspiration, ideas and feel ready to create.

Network, network, network - Generate attracts crowds of designers and developers from around the world.

Make a trip of it - London is a great city and, if you've never been, why not combine some sight-seeing with Generate London 2015?

