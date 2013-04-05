Goggle website raises scrolling effects to new levels

This parralax scrolling site offers up some striking photography

Who doesn't love a good bit of parallax scrolling? Here at Creative Bloq, we love nothing more than scrolling down to see what the next spin of the mouse wheel will bring us.

Eyewear retailer Oakley has triumphed with this website crafted for the new Airbrake MX goggle, which combines a cool scrolling effect with striking photography that portrays the product beautifully. The site welcomes us with an explosion of dirt and rocks before showcasing the goggle's features and impressive durability.

The scrolling effect allows the product and photography to shine; with each scroll, we're greeted with an in-depth look at the goggle, which includes 360 degree angles and full break-downs of each part. It's also well worth checking out the site's videos and user-friendly features.

Now take a look at our collection of striking parallax scrolling sites to inspire your own projects.

