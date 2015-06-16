The top 10 web developers of 2015

It's that time again! Voting is now open in the 16th annual net awards and the leading lights of the web world are waiting to see whether they win one of the most sought-after prizes in the web design world.

There are 20 categories this year, including Developer of the Year. Below is the shortlist based on nominations from the public and in no particular order. We invite you to check them out and then vote for your favourites.

You can also check out the nominees in the other 19 categories on the net awards site. But hurry – voting closes on 13 July!

Yoav Weiss is a web performance and browser internals specialist, especially interested in the intersection between Responsive Web Design and performance. He has implemented the various responsive images features in Blink and WebKit as part of the Responsive Images Community Group, and is currently working at Akamai, focused on making the web platform faster.

Lara Hogan is the Senior Engineering Manager of Performance at Etsy and the author of Designing for Performance.

Tim Kadlec is an independent web developer, consultant and trainer who helps organisations with problems at the intersection of performance and responsive design. He is the author of Implementing Responsive Design and the co-host of The Path to Performance Podcast.

Scott Jehl works alongside the bright folks at Filament Group building websites and applications for clients such as the Boston Globe, LEGO, Global News, eBay, and more. In 2014 he wrote Responsible Responsive Design.

Rachel Nabors travels the world speaking about web animation and giving workshops. She has written for Smashing Mag, A List Apart, and 24 Ways, and she does advocacy work on behalf of the creative community for a more interactive web.

