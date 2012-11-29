Vito Salvatore's portfolio website of wonder

Designer Vito Salvatore has recently switched his residence (from Milan to London) and also changed his portfolio site. "My goal was to create a minimalist website that showcases the variety of my works," he says.
Salvatore uses the Lato Hairline web font set at a large size, and the text 'Here's some stuff about me' to immediately start a casual conversation with visitors.
The one-page scrolling site differs a bit when viewing the grid of work examples. Selecting an item will switch the scroll from vertical to horizontal, creating a unique layout.
The absolutely positioned navigation is also worth checking out. Salvatore explains that, "in the earlier versions of the website, the main menu was in position: fixed. This solution didn't work properly on iOS devices, so I decided to fake the position: fixed."
Salvatore has a pretty neat approach to usability testing. He discloses that "the final test was to see if my mom was able to use the website - and luckily she was".
Words: Jenn Lukas. This showcase was originally published in .net magazine issue 234.
