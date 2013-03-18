Vote now in web design's biggest awards!

The .net Awards, organised by our sister magazine .net magazine, has been a highlight on the web design industry calendar for some years now. But this year everything's changing! Rather than honouring the veterans of web design, the 2013 .net Awards is putting the spotlight on the best new and upcoming designers and developers who have made a splash in the last 12 months.
The best young achievers under 25, startup founders, side projects, new technologies, open source projects and new agencies all get the chance for recognition, plus there's a Game Changer of the Year award.
Following a public nominations process, .net has drawn shortlists of 10 for each category - and now it's your turn. Head over to the dedicated awards website and get voting now.
The categories in full are:
- Game changer of the year
- Best new web technology
- Open source project of the year
- Best online portfolio
- Side project of the year
- New entrepreneur of the year
- Brilliant newcomer of the year
- Young developer of the year
- Young designer of the year
- Best new agency
The closing date for voting is Monday 8 April. The awards website will announce the winners in late May, and you'll be able to discover the winners' responses in the August issue (#243) of .net, on sale from Tuesday 18 June.