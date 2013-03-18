Vote now in web design's biggest awards!

The .net Awards, organised by our sister magazine .net magazine, has been a highlight on the web design industry calendar for some years now. But this year everything's changing! Rather than honouring the veterans of web design, the 2013 .net Awards is putting the spotlight on the best new and upcoming designers and developers who have made a splash in the last 12 months.

Visit the awards website to find out who's been shortlisted

The best young achievers under 25, startup founders, side projects, new technologies, open source projects and new agencies all get the chance for recognition, plus there's a Game Changer of the Year award.

Following a public nominations process, .net has drawn shortlists of 10 for each category - and now it's your turn. Head over to the dedicated awards website and get voting now.

This year's awards are refocusing on new and emerging talent

The categories in full are:

Game changer of the year

Best new web technology

Open source project of the year

Best online portfolio

Side project of the year

New entrepreneur of the year

Brilliant newcomer of the year

Young developer of the year

Young designer of the year

Best new agency

The closing date for voting is Monday 8 April. The awards website will announce the winners in late May, and you'll be able to discover the winners' responses in the August issue (#243) of .net, on sale from Tuesday 18 June.