What Firefox version 35 means for developers

The latest version of Firefox – Version 35 – has been released. It packs some great improvements that should make the lives of developers easier and, well, just a little more awesome.

The first noteworthy change is to CSS source maps, which are now enable, by default.

In a blog, Mozilla explains: "Source maps enable the tools to map back from the generated CSS to the original syntax, so they can display, and allow you to edit, files in the original syntax." This feature was added in version 29 and, as we say, it's now enabled by default.

Next on the top-level list of updates is the new ability to inspect pseudo-elements using ::before and ::after. ::before creates a pseudo-element that is the first child of the element matched.

Firefox version 35

It is often used to add cosmetic content to an element by using the content property. This element is inline by default. The CSS ::after pseudo-element matches a virtual last child of the selected element.

For a full list of updates, bug fixes, improvements and tweeks, see Mozilla's developer network.

Words: Martin Cooper

