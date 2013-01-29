Clever 3D animation technique has added vitamins
Discover the unusual process used to create this gorgeous video effect, inspired by an image of a crystallised vitamin B6.
The team at Decollage have just released this brand new video for German producer and DJ Dominik Eulberg. Made up of Diane Karner and Roland Lindner, they describe themselves as architects and visual designers by day, visual artists and VJs by night.
The music video was inspired by the cover of Dominik Eulberg's forthcoming 'Ein Stueckchen Urstoff' release, which consisted of a microscopic image of crystallised vitamin B6.
Sheet music
The textures created in the video are based on the 'Bubblesheet' photographs by Matthias Lindner which depict colourful LED lights reflected by thin sheets of industrial aluminium. These sheets are an industry by-product, distorted by heat from being used as a separation material between layers of blazing hot aluminium panels.
Visuals are projected onto a wavy sheet of industrial aluminium,
filmed and then digitally projected onto 3D metaballs and bubbles.
The final textures are a result of the projected source visuals, the imperfection and waviness of the sheets, the compression of the HDV camera used for the shoot, the distortion on the metaballs and some grading and love in the post production.
Like this? Read these!
- Amazing examples of experimental design
- Food art: jaw-dropping examples of culinary craft
- Awe-inspiring flip books
What do you think of the video? Let us know in the comments box below!
Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter
Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
The Creative Bloq team is made up of a group of design fans, and has changed and evolved since Creative Bloq began back in 2012. The current website team consists of eight full-time members of staff: Editor Georgia Coggan, Deputy Editor Rosie Hilder, Ecommerce Editor Beren Neale, Senior News Editor Daniel Piper, Editor, Digital Art and 3D Ian Dean, Tech Reviews Editor Erlingur Einarsson and Ecommerce Writer Beth Nicholls and Staff Writer Natalie Fear, as well as a roster of freelancers from around the world. The 3D World and ImagineFX magazine teams also pitch in, ensuring that content from 3D World and ImagineFX is represented on Creative Bloq.