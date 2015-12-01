Kickstarter campaign looks to launch most affordable 3D printer yet

The Rever claims to be the first family-friendly 3D printer

Earlier this year saw the retail launch of The Mirco 3D printer – the first 'affordable' 3D printer that has subsequently allowed just about anyone to have a go at printing their own 3D models. Now, it seems everyone wants in on the affordable aspect; The Rever could be the most affordable yet.

"3D printing has the potential to bring the joy of creativity to every home, but up until now, high cost, safety concerns and complex software have meant that having a 3D printer is not an option for most families," explain creators Qubea. "That's why we designed the Rever – the world's first affordable, safe family 3D printer."

The cheapest model is around $169

With models starting at $169 and going up to $299, this kid-friendly option could see your little ones producing 3D prints in a safe and affordable way. Already well on their way to their Kickstarter goal, will you be checking out The Rever?

