First low-cost 3D printer goes on sale today

Will the retail version live up to the initial hype?

Just over a year ago, we featured The Micro – an afforadble, micro 3D printer that would bring 3D printing to the masses. Launching on Kickstarter, The Micro team originally asked for $50,000, which was reached within a mere 11 minutes. Ending the campaign with a cool $3.4m, those that missed out on the Kickstarter have been waiting with bated breath for its retail release.

Today, M3D are proudly putting a retail version of The Micro up for sale and with prices ranging from $399 to $449, 3D printing enthusiasts will be in their (affordable) element.

"The Micro's retail launch represents the culmination of two and a half years of refinement and fine tuning, ensuring we have a strong and reliable 3D printer for enthusiasts, professionals and everyday consumers to enjoy," explains M3D CEO Michael Armani. "People are waiting to discover 3D printing and we're here to help." Buy yours here.

The Micro means afforable 3D printing can be achieved

The retail version includes a spool of M3D’s own universal filament, 3D Ink™

Just imagine what you could make with one!

