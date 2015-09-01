Idea Builder could be first mainstream 3D printer

The 3D printer has been around for some time now, but it has yet to truly break through into the mainstream. We've been promised a 3D printer in every home but that is still a long way from being delivered, with many people waiting for a reknowned brand to create a truly accessible, simple-to-use and child-friendly 3D printer.
That wait could be over, with the launch in the UK of the Dremel 3D Idea Builder. Whether you are a keen hobbyist, creative crafter or DIY enthusiast, Dremel wants you to turn your dreams into little detailed plastic things.
The Dremel 3D Idea Builder – which has been available in other markets for several months – is a first foray into 3D printing for multi-tool specialist Dremel, and the company hopes that its expertise in the precision tool market will mean the Idea Printer could genuinely become a fixture in family homes around the world.
Dremel has focused on ensuring its 3D printer isn't intimidating, with simple instructions and a straightforward set-up, full support and video tutorials also available on the Dremel's Idea Builder site, so you can be printing within minutes.
Features of the Dremel 3D Idea Builder include:
- Intuitive print software
- Pre-installed extruder
- Print-ready model portfolio
- Full-colour touchscreen
- Best in class print resolution, for real high definition and top quality results (100 micron, although this can be scaled down to 300 microns if required)
- Active cooling fan, with the whole unit remaining cool to touch even after hours of continued use
The Dremel 3D Idea Builder printer is available from 1 September 2015 in the UK from electronics retailers including Rapid Electronics, where you can pick it up for under £850. For further information, visit the Idea Builder's dedicated microsite.
