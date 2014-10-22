The amazing 3D printer that carves wooden objects

It could be said that 3D printing is the future of design, with plenty of gorgeous examples of print in 3D. Creating everything from books to Pokemon, the possibilites are pretty endless. With the method becoming so popular, the team at Inventables decided to create their own machine – this time, focusing on the carving aspect.

Carvey is a 3D carving machine that allows you to create objects using wood, metal and plastic. The team have also created free design software, where you can design your product, choose your material and simple click carve. Making your ideas a reality has never been easier.

"In the past few years we've seen an explosion in 3D printing, and we believe that 3D carving is the next step," explains Zach Kaplan, Inventables CEO. "We are looking for the support of the Kickstarter community to make Carvey a reality. We hope we can bring everyone the opportunity to create something exciting." And support they got, with $234,000 of their $50,000 target reached in just one day.

Will you be backing Carvey on Kickstarter? Let us know in the comments box below!