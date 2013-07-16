eBay unveils 3D printing app Exact

Internet auction giant eBay has raised the 3D printing stakes with the beta release of eBay Exact - an app that allows you to customize 3D-printed products including iPhone cases, jewellery and figurines.
Simply select one of the available trinkets, choose a design, and then you can add your own personal touch to create an one-of-a-kind item. The app's landing page states: "With our first foray into 3D printing technology, we have partnered with Sculpteo, MakerBot, and Hot Pop Factory who are leaders in 3D printing technology."
A huge name like eBay joining the 3D printing bandwagon will have many sitting up and taking note - is this app release the defining moment where 3D printing has turned from expensive novelty to mainstream product? With the current line of products on eBay Exact, probably not - but the possibilities are endless.
If you're in the US, you can download the app here
Do you think eBay Exact is going to revolutionize the way 3D printing is perceived? Discuss eBay Exact in the comments!