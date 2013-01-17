Profilography: a magical 3D printed spectacle

Studies in male profiles, from Albrecht Dürer’s Vier Bücher von Menschlicher Proportion (Four Books on Human Proportion) (1528) has been transformed by Pablo Garcia into a practise he likes to call Profilography. This is a method that traces an extraction through sequential profiles.

The video takes a little while to get going but once it does, you'll be stunned by what emerges! The simple method Garcia has devised produces a series of incredible side profile shadows that are a work of art in themselves.

His machine is made from 3D printed shells, mounted to laser-cut aluminum structure, rotating on a motorized spindle. The creation was first made in 2008 for exhibition at the University of Michigan.

