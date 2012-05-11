Watch this! Award winning animation 'COLR'

We've dived into our archives to bring you some Friday inspiration with this stunning animation from Emrah Gonulkirmaz; released in April of last year for Colr Inc.

The video set out to be a new brand identity for the company but with free creative reign as Gonulkirmaz states that the only directive included was that it must contain the logo somehow. The existing logo of Colr Ltd reminded Gonulkirmaz of abstract painter Kenneth Noland's painting 'Beginning,' which directed him to the colour painting area.

