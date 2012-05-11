Watch this! Award winning animation 'COLR'

The video set out to be a new brand identity for the company but with free creative reign as Gonulkirmaz states that the only directive included was that it must contain the logo somehow. The existing logo of Colr Ltd reminded Gonulkirmaz of abstract painter Kenneth Noland's painting 'Beginning,' which directed him to the colour painting area.

The way the colours are executed in the animation is simplistically breath-taking. Gonulkirmaz goes on to say that he wanted to 'expand the idea with a smooth motion that is integrated to the Logo and Typeface and observe the sheer beauty and impact of color.' And he certainly achieved that beauty with the finished product.

The project went on to win the BNAs Logo/Identity Animation award.

