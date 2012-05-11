Watch this! Award winning animation 'COLR'
We've dived into our archives to bring you some Friday inspiration with this stunning animation from Emrah Gonulkirmaz; released in April of last year for Colr Inc.
The video set out to be a new brand identity for the company but with free creative reign as Gonulkirmaz states that the only directive included was that it must contain the logo somehow. The existing logo of Colr Ltd reminded Gonulkirmaz of abstract painter Kenneth Noland's painting 'Beginning,' which directed him to the colour painting area.
The way the colours are executed in the animation is simplistically breath-taking. Gonulkirmaz goes on to say that he wanted to 'expand the idea with a smooth motion that is integrated to the Logo and Typeface and observe the sheer beauty and impact of color.' And he certainly achieved that beauty with the finished product.
The project went on to win the BNAs Logo/Identity Animation award.
Have you seen any cool creative videos? Let us know your suggestions in the comments box below!
Get the Creative Bloq Newsletter
Daily design news, reviews, how-tos and more, as picked by the editors.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
The Creative Bloq team is made up of a group of design fans, and has changed and evolved since Creative Bloq began back in 2012. The current website team consists of eight full-time members of staff: Editor Georgia Coggan, Deputy Editor Rosie Hilder, Ecommerce Editor Beren Neale, Senior News Editor Daniel Piper, Editor, Digital Art and 3D Ian Dean, Tech Reviews Editor Erlingur Einarsson and Ecommerce Writer Beth Nicholls and Staff Writer Natalie Fear, as well as a roster of freelancers from around the world. The 3D World and ImagineFX magazine teams also pitch in, ensuring that content from 3D World and ImagineFX is represented on Creative Bloq.