Breaking Bad and Street Fighter collide in new animation

There's no denying the impact Breaking Bad has had on us over the past few years. There's been some brilliant design tributes to the show, including minimalist posters and logo designs. This animation is another awesome addition to the tributes, that combines Ryu from the iconic video game Street Fighter.

Created by FreeStyleGames animator Junior Jesman, the animation sees Ryu go head-to-head with Breaking Bad's Jesse Pinkman. There's plenty of tributes to be seen throughout the video, with brilliant little touches in the background - so keep your eyes peeled!

"For the past three months I have been working hard on a side project short film with some friends and colleges," Jesman explains. "The result is a tribute to Street Fighter - my favourite game of all time and Breaking Bad, one of the best TV shows of recent times."

Like what you see? Find out more about Junior Jesman.

