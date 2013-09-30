Breaking Bad: 10 brilliant design tributes

Last, Breaking Bad fans everywhere tuned into the final episode of the much anticipated final season of Vince Gilligan's popular TV drama series. It's been a hugely popular show, and many fans in the artist and designer community have used their talents to create some truly inspirational tributes to the show. Check out these 10 brilliant examples...

01. Breaking Bad illustration

Graphic designer Mike Wrobel pays tribute to Breaking Bad's lead character

You may remember a while back, we posted a story about Game of Thrones characters getting a '90s makeover? Well, the graphic designer behind those brilliant pieces, Mike Wrobel, has now turned his attention to Breaking Bad, creating this gorgeous illustration of Walt wearing his ventilation mask.

A fan of the show, like many, Wrobel wanted to pay tribute to the iconic character. The style and detail in this piece are nothing short of brilliant and the inclusion of Walt's infamous line 'I am not in danger. I am the danger' sums up his 'dont mess with me' expression perfectly.

02. Etch A Sketch storyboard

Here, TechFeed News producer Todd Boudreaux recaps everything that has happened in Breaking Bad (Seasons 1-5) in this amazing Etch A Sketch storyboard.

A master of this popular mechanical drawing toy, Boudreaux draws everything "from pop culture to news to whatever happens to be on his mind". So, if you don't have time to catch up before the final series starts, this short version covers all the basics.

03. Breaking Bad-inspired cookies

In anticipation of the final season, Semi Sweet baker Mike created this brilliant set of Breaking Bad-inspired cookies

From the fried chicken at Los Pollos Hermanos to Jesse finding Funyuns awesome, food plays a major part in this gritty TV drama series. So, we had to include these brilliant Breaking Bad-inspired cookies by Mike of Semi Sweet.

In anticipation of the final season's premiere, the talented baker made three types of Walt cookies; in just a shirt and tighty-whiteys from season one, in a lab outfit and finally one of Walt's secret identity, Heisenberg. Mike also included some accessorie such as bags of crystal meth and the burnt, pink teddy bear featured in season two.

04. Breaking Bad Converse

Actor Bryan Cranston sports his new custom Converse, designed by Jon Defreest

A huge Breaking Bad fan, American illustrator Jon Defreest aka Jonny etc. designed these custom Converse shoes featuring the show's main character, Walter White. After releasing the design online, actor Bryan Cranston saw them, loved them and wanted a pair for himself.

Cranston contacted Defreest, who then printed the design on the classic trainers. And, after seeing the cool shoes, actor Aaron Paul, who plays Jesse Pinkman, requested a pair of his own, so he made him too. Cool, huh?

05. Cooking time

Finn and Jake do Breaking Bad - it's cooking time!

Being big Adventure Time fans here at Creative Bloq, we couldn't not include this brilliant AT-inspired T-shirt design by the artist that goes by the name of Fuacka.

The cheeky design sees Walt and Jesse replaced with beloved Adventure time characters Finn and Jake the Dog, hard at work in the lab. The designer has also incorportaed symbols of chemical elements, which feature in the credits of Breaking Bad. Forget Adventure Time - it's cooking time!

06. Breaking Bad ultimate gift set

Special delivery! Forget fried chicken, only sweets and vinyl decals here!

Die-hard Breaking Bad fans will love this brilliant gift set by Etsy seller ViperGraphics. The ultimate Breaking Bad fan swag, it includes six Blue Sky meth prop baggies filled with blue raspberry rock candy and eight vinyl decals, all wrapped up in a Los Pollos Hermanos delivery-style gift box.

Decals include graphics relating the series, including ones of Walt's alter ego Heisenberg, his lawyer Saul Goodman and ABQ, short for Albuquerque where the show is set and also the title episode of the season two finale. A nice, final touch, the set is delivered sealed with an Albuquerque police department evidence sticker.

07. Breaking Bad plush toys

Cuddle up to Walt and Jesse while enjoying the series finale

One of the most popular shows on TV, it was only a matter of time before Walter White and Jesse Pinkman appeared in plush form. Now, thanks to ThinkGeek, you can cuddle up to the severe looking characters while enjoying the final eight episodes.

A slightly odd choice of design - we mean, it's not as if soft and cuddly are the first things that spring to mind when thinking of the gritty TV drama is it? But we love these super-cool, 8in-tall characters nonetheless!

08. Bad Chemistry

Shutterstock's Bad Chemistry project breaks down the major characteristics of each character

Being avid Breaking Bad fans, the team at Shutterstock recently created 'Bad Chemistry' - a series of chemical diagrams that break down the elements of individual characters from the show. The team explain: "Part two of Breaking Bad‘s final season kicks off in just a few days, and we’re growing increasingly anxious, wondering where the end will take us.

"For four-and-a-half seasons, we've watched the characters grow and change, with no transformation as significant as Walter White's own personal journey from meek and innocent to ruthless and evil. Years of watching Breaking Bad has taught us which chemical elements combine to make meth, and now, as we await the show's denouement, we decided to break down the characters in the same way."

09. Lego Breaking Bad

You've seen Lego Star Wars, Lego Indiana Jones, and Lego Lord of the Rings, but what if cult US drama series Breaking Bad was added to the Lego videogame oeuvre?

Well wonder no more, because Walter White, Jesse Pinkman et al have been rendered in Lego by Brian Anderson for this brilliant parody video.

10. I Am The Danger

Breaking Bad has won multiple awards since it first aired back in 2008. Which is hardly surprising when it includes brilliant monologues like 'I am the danger', in which school teacher-turned-criminal Walter White convinces his wife that he's a dangerous man, capable of striking fear into hardened criminals.

Here, graphic designer, illustrator and animator Paul Cooper decided to pay homage to the infamous scene using kinetic typography, visualising the intense scene through a series of black and white illustrations and text, all cleverly timed to each character's lines.

Liked this? Read these!

Illustrator tutorials: amazing ideas to try today!

Great examples of doodle art

Download the best free fonts

Have you seen a cool Breaking Bad inspired design? Let us know in the comments box below!