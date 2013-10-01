Minimalist posters for every episode of Breaking Bad

One of TV's most successful shows get a minimal poster series

First airing back in 2008, Breaking Bad has gone on to become one of TV's best loved and most successful shows. Clever storylines, snappy dialogue and loveable characters have ensured its presence on our screens and has spawned a legion of die-hard fans.

Some of those fans just so happen to be designers, illustrators and artists too. With plenty of brilliant design tributes to Breaking Bad out there, this latest collection of minimal poster designs from Francesco Francavilla showcases a brilliant execution in minimalist illustration.

Creating episode posters for the first two seasons as well as the second half of the final series, Francavilla has worked on Marvel Comics’ Captain America and Daredevil, as well as DC Comics’ Detective Comics and Swamp Thing.

See the rest of the posters on Francesco Francavilla's Tumblr.

What do you make of these minimal posters? Let us know in the comments box below!