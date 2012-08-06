Happy 25th birthday Street Fighter! 5 inspiring illustrations

Back in 1987, the combined efforts of Yoshiki Okamoto, Takashi Nishiyama, Hiroshi Matsumoto and Keiji Inafune resulted in the very first Street Fighter game landing in arcades. Their inspired execution and art direction allowed the game to become the legend it is today.

Since its first appearance, Street Fighter has gone on to evolve into dozens of sequels, and the franchise is one of the most well-known in the entire games industry. There was even a (terrible) film made in its honour back in 1994!

To celebrate Street Fighter's incredible legacy, we've gathered up five of the very best illustrative tributes from designers across the world.

This stunning reimagining of Ken from Street Fighter is the work of Manchester-based illustrator and graphic designer James Oconnell. His work has already been featured on the likes of Abduzeedo, Creative Review, Design Week and the BBC. Oconnell's simple and effective style really solidifies this Street Fighter piece as a celebratory winner.

This breathtaking piece was created by German graphic artist Fabian "Monk" Schlaga. The illustration was entered into the Alvin Lee Art Colour Challenge and deservedly won first prize. This limited print will be made available soon on Alvin's web store and exclusively at convention appearances.

This awesome illustration of Zangief by Mexican artist Hanz the Box. He creates many characters using the Japanese 'chibi' style ('chibi' meaning small child or short person), drawing characters with oversized heads and small bodies.

This brilliant interpretation of Guile was drawn by illustrator Mike Henry. Based in San Fransico, Mike is part of design collective Big Menance Industries along with fellow artist Ryan Hall. Their clients include Disney, Blink 182, Nickelodeon and MTV. Mike also has over seven years experience in the games, animation and comic industries.

Dhalsim is one of the most recognisible characters throughout the entire franchise and this illustration by German artist Dirk Erik Schulz certainly caught our eye! We love the experimental style and the brilliant use of colour.

