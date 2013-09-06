A logo for each final episode of Breaking Bad

Branding Bad: Creating a new logo for each final episode

There's no denying that Breaking Bad is the most talked about show on TV right now. There have been plenty of design tributes to the show, including posters, cookies, Converse and plush toys. And this latest project from designer Jeremy Lloyd has reinvigorated our love of both logo design and Breaking Bad.

As a huge fan of the show, Lloyd has decided to create a brand new logo for each of the final 8 episodes in the series. Entitled 'Branding Bad' Lloyd takes inspiration from the episode's title as well as the happenings themselves. The simple and effective approach has born fruit, and the designs are well worth checking out.

With only three episodes out to date, there's only been three logos. However, we can't wait to see what Lloyd comes up with for the final 5. Walter would be proud!

Follow the new logos over on the Branding Bad website.

Have you come across a fun Breaking Bad project? Let us know in the comments box below!