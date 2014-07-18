The CG Awards 2014: Voting closes in 9 days

You have just nine days to have your say.

The awards categories include Best Software Innovation, Best Animated Feature Film, Best VFX scene, Best In-game Videogame, and the Hall of Fame, to name just a few. Discover and celebrate the best of the CG community, and cast your vote today!

Nominees include:

Mr Hublot, Laurent Witz and Alexandre Espigares

Nominated for the CG Animation Short Award

A spectacular animation depicting a highly detailed, mechanical world in which the eccentric character Mr. Hublot lives. The story is charming and funny, showing how his life is turned upside down when he adopts a robot dog.

Nevronmotion, Lightwave 3d

Nominated for the Software Innovation Award

Motion and performance capture reach the masses with Nevronmotion, which allows artists with the most limited budgets to get great results, using the kinect.

You have until 4 August to cast your votes for as many of the categories as you like. There are 16 categories!

