Make your own Star Wars movie

Issue 194 of 3D World is on sale today, and features insights and techniques from pro artist Nicolas Brunet on recreating the VFX of Star Wars on a shoestring budget – including tips on creating your own mobcap studio!

Tutorials this issue include mastering Cinema 4D, ZBrush and Octane to create a stunning mech, as well as using 3ds Max and key arch-viz techniques to model a Blade Runner-inspired environment, complete with neon lights and rain reflections. Plus, master LightWave 3D, X-Particles, V-Ray and more!

Freebies you'll get with this issue include video walkthroughs, resource files, scene files and artwork to accompany the tutorials.

Plus, the new 3D printing section continues to impress with a look at Autodesk's Memento, tips on modelling a toy raygun and the pitfalls of copyright law and how to make your prints safe.

All readers get also get a free chapter from 3D Total Publishing's new book, ZBrush Characters & Creatures, plus a selection of free planet textures for 3ds Max, LightWave 3D and Photoshop from Digital Heavens.

Inside 3D World 194...

Mech modelling

Use Cinema 4D, ZBrush and Octane to create an incredible mech.

Film VFX

We interview the VFX artists behind Jupiter Ascending.

Starship modelling

Meet the modeller behind some of your favourite space ships, for shows such as Firefly, Star Trek Enterprise and Battlestar Galactica.

Artist Q&A

The magazine’s team of pro artists solve your art problems, including lighting in V-Ray.